Queensbury falls to Maine-Endwell

MAINE-ENDWELL 30, QUEENSBURY 7: Zion Freeman scored on an 8-yard run early in the fourth quarter for Queensbury's only points in a non-league loss to Section IV power Maine-Endwell.
Ethan Sadler scored two touchdowns and Michael Mancini rushed for 101 yards and another score to power Maine-Endwell in a battle of the Spartans.
In the decisive third quarter, Maine-Endwell (5-1) outgained its hosts in yardage 87 to minus-12, scoring three times to open a 30-0 lead.
Aidan Bleibtrey led Queensbury (1-5) with 102 yards on nine carries, and Freeman added 79 yards on 12 rushes. Bleibtrey set up Freeman's score with a 39-yard run on fourth-and-19.