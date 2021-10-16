Queensbury falls to Maine-Endwell

MAINE-ENDWELL 30, QUEENSBURY 7: Zion Freeman scored on an 8-yard run early in the fourth quarter for Queensbury's only points in a non-league loss to Section IV power Maine-Endwell.

Ethan Sadler scored two touchdowns and Michael Mancini rushed for 101 yards and another score to power Maine-Endwell in a battle of the Spartans.

In the decisive third quarter, Maine-Endwell (5-1) outgained its hosts in yardage 87 to minus-12, scoring three times to open a 30-0 lead.

Aidan Bleibtrey led Queensbury (1-5) with 102 yards on nine carries, and Freeman added 79 yards on 12 rushes. Bleibtrey set up Freeman's score with a 39-yard run on fourth-and-19.

Maine-Endwell 30, Queensbury 7 Maine-Endwell (5-1);0;7;23;0 — 30 Queensbury (1-5);0;0;0;7 — 7 Second quarter M-E — Hamer 9 yard run (Hennessey kick), 10:00 Third quarter M-E — Mancini 4 yard run (Policare run), 8:30 M-E — Sadler 18 yard run (Policare run), 6:12 M-E — Sadler 6 yard run (Hennessey kick), 2:36 Fourth quarter Q — Freeman 8 yard run (Roca kick), 8:20

