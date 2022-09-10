Queensbury falls to Class AA Shaker in opener

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury dropped its third straight season opener, falling to Class AA Shaker 54-16 in a non-league football game on Saturday.

Kyle Yusuf rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and Jake Iacobaccio passed for two scores to power the Blue Bison (1-1). Donovan Deguire and Mitch Bower also scored twice for Shaker, which rolled out to a 34-0 halftime lead.