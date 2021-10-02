Queensbury falls to Burnt Hills

QUEENSBURY — Burnt Hills scored on the first play of the game Saturday and rolled away to a 42-21 Class A Grasso football victory over Queensbury.

Queensbury got touchdown runs of 52 and 50 yards from Trevon Bailey in the second half, but the team slipped to 1-1 in the division, 1-3 overall.

Bailey finished with 129 yards on seven carries, his third straight 100-yard game this season, while Zion Freeman added 88 yards on 13 rushes. Ian Reynolds added a 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Queensbury, which finished with 341 total yards, all on the ground.

Burnt Hills (1-0, 3-1) struck first on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Manning to Kevin Carney, then got a pair of scoring runs from Jaleel Joseph to open a 21-0 halftime lead.

Manning completed 8 of 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, both to Carney, who caught six passes for 112 yards. Michael Frattarola and Colden Swisher added short touchdown runs for Burnt Hills.

Queensbury had won 19 of its last 20 overall regular-season games in October and 14 of 15 at home.

Burnt Hills 42, Queensbury 21 Burnt Hills (1-0, 3-1);14;7;7;14 — 42 Queensbury (1-1, 1-3);0;0;6;15 — 21 First quarter BH — Carney 55 pass from Manning (Sbuttoni kick), 11:52 BH — Joseph 45 run (Sbuttoni kick), 7:38 Second quarter BH — Joseph 4 run (Sbuttoni kick), 4:25 Third quarter Q — Bailey 52 run (run failed), 3:19 BH — Carney 18 pass from Manning (Sbuttoni kick), 1:40 Fourth quarter BH — Frattarola 3 run (Sbuttoni kick), 8:00 Q — Bailey 50 run (Bailey run), 6:24 BH — Swisher 8 run (Sbuttoni kick), 2:35 Q — Reynolds 21 run (Bleibtrey kick), 0:48

