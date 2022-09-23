 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queensbury falls to 0-3 with loss to Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA 49, QUEENSBURY 7: Niskayuna doubled up Queensbury in total yards, 314-157, as the Silver Warriors cruised to a Class A Grasso win over the Spartans.

For the second week in a row, Queensbury's Trevon Bailey ran 70 yards for a touchdown in the opening quarter. Bailey finished with a game-high 98 yards on 11 carries for the Spartans, who fell to 0-1 in the division, 0-3 overall.

Niskayuna (1-0, 2-2) did most of its damage on the ground, as Cameron Grasso scored twice and Isaiah Linyear rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Ethan Gilson and Deangelo McGlothlan also ran for Warrior touchdowns, and Gilson connected with Dahvion Wimberly on a 71-yard scoring pass. Chase Nappi blocked a punt and returned it 12 yards to round out Niskayuna's scoring.

