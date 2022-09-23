Queensbury falls to 0-3 with loss to Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA 49, QUEENSBURY 7: Niskayuna doubled up Queensbury in total yards, 314-157, as the Silver Warriors cruised to a Class A Grasso win over the Spartans.

For the second week in a row, Queensbury's Trevon Bailey ran 70 yards for a touchdown in the opening quarter. Bailey finished with a game-high 98 yards on 11 carries for the Spartans, who fell to 0-1 in the division, 0-3 overall.

Niskayuna (1-0, 2-2) did most of its damage on the ground, as Cameron Grasso scored twice and Isaiah Linyear rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Ethan Gilson and Deangelo McGlothlan also ran for Warrior touchdowns, and Gilson connected with Dahvion Wimberly on a 71-yard scoring pass. Chase Nappi blocked a punt and returned it 12 yards to round out Niskayuna's scoring.

Niskayuna 49, Queensbury 7 Queensbury (0-1, 0-3);7;0;0;0 — 7 Niskayuna (1-0, 2-2);21;21;7;0 — 49 First quarter N — Grasso 30 run (kick blocked), 9:31 Q — Bailey 70 run (DiCaprio kick), 8:25 N — Gilson 7 run (Wimberly run), 4:39 N — Nappi 12 blocked punt return (Harvey kick), 1:51 Second quarter N — Grasso 13 yard run (Harvey kick), 8:34 N — Wimberly 71 pass from Gilson (Harvey kick), 3:31 N — McGlothlan 5 run (Harvey kick), 0:59 Third quarter N— Linyear 7 run (Harvey kick), 2:48