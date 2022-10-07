Queensbury earns first win of season

ROTTERDAM — Ryan Blanchard rushed for two touchdowns Friday night as Queensbury earned its first football victory of the season, 29-14 over Mohonasen.
It was also the first win for first-year head coach Dave Huth, as the Spartans outgained Mohonasen in total yards, 314-140.
Queensbury's Ian Reynolds led all rushers with 96 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Trevon Bailey added 66 yards and a score on nine rushes in the Class A non-division game.
Reynolds ran 53 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring for the Spartans (1-4). Mohonasen's Mike DonVito returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a score, but six minutes later, Bailey raced 52 yards for a touchdown and a 15-6 Spartans lead. Blanchard scored from 2 and 8 yards out to round out the scoring.
The Queensbury defense held the Warriors to 8 total yards in the first quarter, 53 in the opening half, and just 13 in the third quarter.