Queensbury earns first win of season

ROTTERDAM — Ryan Blanchard rushed for two touchdowns Friday night as Queensbury earned its first football victory of the season, 29-14 over Mohonasen.

It was also the first win for first-year head coach Dave Huth, as the Spartans outgained Mohonasen in total yards, 314-140.

Queensbury's Ian Reynolds led all rushers with 96 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Trevon Bailey added 66 yards and a score on nine rushes in the Class A non-division game.

Reynolds ran 53 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring for the Spartans (1-4). Mohonasen's Mike DonVito returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a score, but six minutes later, Bailey raced 52 yards for a touchdown and a 15-6 Spartans lead. Blanchard scored from 2 and 8 yards out to round out the scoring.

The Queensbury defense held the Warriors to 8 total yards in the first quarter, 53 in the opening half, and just 13 in the third quarter.

Queensbury 29, Mohonasen 14 Queensbury (1-4);15;7;0;7 — 29 Mohonasen (1-5);6;0;0;8 — 14 First quarter Q — Reynolds 53 run (Bailey pass from Ward), 6:39 M — DonVito 76 kickoff return (run failed), 6:27 Q — Bailey 52 run (DiCaprio kick), :51 Second quarter Q — Blanchard 2 run (DiCaprio kick), 3:23 Fourth quarter Q — Blanchard 8 run (DiCaprio kick), 5:18 M — Cruz 9 run (Bollard run), 3:07