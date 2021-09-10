Queensbury drops opener

SHEN 30, QUEENSBURY 6: Trevon Bailey scored on a 28-yard run Friday night for Queensbury's lone touchdown against Class AA Shenendehowa.

Bailey's second-quarter score had given the Spartans a 6-3 halftime lead in their non-league football season opener.

However, it was the only success Queensbury had against the Plainsmen, who rallied for four touchdowns in the second half.

Bailey finished with 51 yards on 11 carries to lead the Spartans, who were held to 112 yards total offense in the game.

Shenendehowa 30, Queensbury 6 Queensbury;0;6;0;0 — 6 Shenendehowa;3;0;14;13 — 30 First quarter Shen — FG Morris 26, 1:27 Second quarter Q — Bailey 28 run (kick blocked), 7:38 Third quarter Shen — Plumadore 5 run (Morris kick), 6:14 Shen — House 1 run (Morris kick), 1:22 Fourth quarter Shen — McElraith 17 run (kick failed), 6:10 Shen — Cukerstein 4 run (Morris kick), 2:42

