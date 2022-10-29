Queensbury comes up short in loss to Ballston Spa

QUEENSBURY — Ryan Blanchard scored a pair of touchdowns in a third-quarter rally Saturday, but the Queensbury football team dropped a 31-21 Class A Grasso loss to Ballston Spa.
After the Scotties had jumped out to a 29-7 lead early in the third quarter, the Spartans battled back. Blanchard scored on a 5-yard run and later on a 46-yard pass from Zavry Ward to pull within 29-21 going into the final period.
However, Queensbury got no closer as the Spartans fell to 1-4 in Class A Grasso and 2-6 overall.
Ballston Spa (3-2, 7-2) scored on the last play of the first and and the first play from scrimmage in the second half to open its lead. Blaine Zoller scored on a 29-yard pass from Nico Savini as time expired before the half. Savini then ran 38 yards for a touchdown to open the third quarter with a 29-7 lead.
Trevon Bailey scored on a 16-yard pass from Zavry Ward to give the Spartans a 7-6 lead late in the second quarter, but the Scotties responded on Zoller's 81-yard return of the ensuing kickoff.
Ballston Spa's Darrien Insogna ran for 109 yards and a touchdown to lead all rushers. Savini connected on 12 of 23 passes for 163 yards. The Scotties also scored a safety when Isaac Turenne blocked a punt out of the Spartans' end zone.
Ward completed 8 of 16 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns for Queensbury, with Blanchard catching five passes for 98 yards.