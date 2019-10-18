QUEENSBURY — Just after practice earlier this week, Nate Angell was already anticipating Saturday's football game.
"Queensbury and Burnt Hills is what we always look forward to every year," Queensbury's senior quarterback said. "Wish it was tomorrow. We just want to get out there and prove that we’re the best team in the section."
The battle of the Spartans — the teams share the nickname — is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Queensbury High School.
It's always a showdown type of game. In seven of the last nine years, they have met in the playoffs. In the last two seasons, Burnt Hills ended Queensbury's season with close wins in the Class A sectional final. Queensbury had won last year's regular-season matchup 42-21, but fell 21-16 in the title game.
"That’s something I think about all the time, always in the back of my mind," Angell said. "Just want to get back out there and avenge that loss."
"Every single time one of us watches film on that, it’s almost heartbreaking for all of us," senior guard Seth Guay said. "We know all of the guys last year wanted to win so bad, and we’re almost in the same position. But we have momentum now, we just want to keep it going."
Both teams are younger than the veteran squads that clashed a year ago, but Queensbury has reloaded, coming in at 5-0 in Class A Grasso, 6-0 overall and ranked 14th in the state. Burnt Hills (4-1, 4-2) has lost two of its last three games — 9-7 to Ballston Spa, and 25-0 to Class AA Bethlehem.
A Queensbury win wraps up the division and the top seed for the boys in blue and gold. A Burnt Hills win creates a three-way tie that goes to quarter points. The Section II football seedings meeting is Sunday.
"We all still have an opportunity to be a 1, 2 or 3 seed, so there's a lot to play for," said Burnt Hills coach Matt Shell, whose team owns a 15-11 edge over Queensbury all-time. "They're always a great team, they're a quality opponent and we'll have to be at our best on Saturday."
"We told the kids earlier, what it comes down to is: just play football," Queensbury head coach Matt Crossman said. "We can talk the X’s and O’s and show you 10 different formations, but when push comes to shove, you just have to be able to push and shove."
Queensbury has been able to do that well. Its young offensive line includes three sophomores, but they have jelled together over the first six weeks. They have paved the way for Queensbury's double-wing offense, and particularly junior running back Jason Rodriguez, who has rushed for 1,068 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Burnt Hills lost several outstanding players to graduation, but backs like Caeden LaPietro and Diamante Sanderson have stood out this season. The team lost starting quarterback Ryan Salisbury to a broken leg on the second play against Ballston Spa, but Michael Manning has stepped in and played well.
"We’re pretty similar — they’re younger, as we are, and they’re coming off a couple of losses," Crossman said, "so I would imagine they’ll be pretty hungry and scrap for whatever they can take advantage of."
