QUEENSBURY — Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills is as regular as it gets in the Section II Football Tournament.
For the eighth time in the last 10 seasons, the battle of the Spartans is an elimination game in the sectional playoffs. This time, they meet Saturday at Queensbury High School in a 1:30 p.m. Class A semifinal, with the winner advancing to face Troy in the finals next week. Burnt Hills won their championship-game matchups the last two years.
"It's fitting that we're playing them again this year," said Queensbury head coach Matt Crossman, whose team comes in at 8-0 and ranked 12th in the state. "It wouldn't feel right if we didn't."
"It's a fun game to play in," said Burnt Hills head coach Matt Shell, whose team is 5-3. "The game has a chess-match quality to it, and it ultimately comes down to making plays."
There are few secrets between these programs that have been such regular semifinal participants over the years they are both in double-digit streaks.
Two weeks ago, Queensbury topped Burnt Hills 28-12 to wrap up the Class A Grasso division title and a top playoff seed, using tough defense to hold three-time defending Section II champ Burnt Hills to minus-5 yards rushing. Meanwhile, Jason Rodriguez rushed for 258 yards and all four Queensbury touchdowns.
"The first matchup, I don't think either team used many wrinkles," Crossman said. "Nobody used any of those plays that you keep in your back pocket for the rainy day, it was very vanilla. I expect this one to be a lot more coaching on the fly, more adjustments to adjustments, and the kids just being sound enough players to pick up on those."
Crossman has been most proud of Queensbury's ability to make those in-game adjustments, particularly up front, where the offensive line has done a remarkable job despite having only one senior.
"They've been able to do that all year," Crossman said. "As young as we are, any cues, any switches with blocking assignments, any switches on defense, they're responded extremely well."
Rodriguez, a junior, has exploded on the scene this season for Queensbury. The younger brother of former standout Brett Rodriguez, Jason Rodriguez has rushed for school single-season record 1,537 yards and 25 touchdowns. In last week's 42-21 quarterfinal win over La Salle, Rodriguez rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns, giving him eight scores in the last two weeks.
Queensbury has had double-digit penalties the last two weeks, but Crossman said the team has addressed that in practice.
"They're discipline penalties," Crossman said. "We can't lose our heads, we need to think about the next play and not worry about what happened on the previous play."
Burnt Hills got a boost with the return of starting quarterback Ryan Salisbury from a fractured leg he suffered a few weeks ago. He helped Burnt Hills to a 17-7 quarterfinal victory at Averill Park last week.
"Getting their starting quarterback back puts a little bit of wind in their sails," Crossman said. "It looks like he's at full strength. It may open up their offense a little bit."
Queensbury forced Burnt Hills to be a very one-dimensional team two weeks ago, completely stuffing the run, but giving up 164 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
"We have to be able to establish the run," Shell said. "When we've been successful, we have been able to be balanced. We need to put our offense in manageable down-and-distance situations. Their defense puts you in so many pressure situations because they're so aggressive."
After losing to Burnt Hills in the finals the last two seasons — a last-minute 27-20 loss in 2017 and last year's frustrating 21-16 loss — Queensbury wants to get over the playoff hump with this younger group.
"The kids understand how much it means, not only to the seniors, but to themselves," Crossman said. "It's something they've taken a lot of pride in."
