Queensbury beats Nisky, makes the playoffs

QUEENSBURY — Zion Freeman rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns and the Queensbury defense shut down Niskayuna in a 27-7 Class A Grasso football showdown on Saturday.
Aidan Bleibtrey also scored twice for the Spartans, who improved to 3-1 in the division, 3-5 overall.
With the win, Queensbury made the Class A playoffs and will play in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at Averill Park.
Carson Rath passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns as Glens Falls rolled past Ravena in the Indians' final regular-season game.
