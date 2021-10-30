 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Queensbury beats Nisky, makes the playoffs

QUEENSBURY — Zion Freeman rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns and the Queensbury defense shut down Niskayuna in a 27-7 Class A Grasso football showdown on Saturday.

Aidan Bleibtrey also scored twice for the Spartans, who improved to 3-1 in the division, 3-5 overall.

With the win, Queensbury made the Class A playoffs and will play in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at Averill Park.

Check back later for a full game story.

Glens Falls rolls past Ravena

Glens Falls rolls past Ravena

Carson Rath passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns as Glens Falls rolled past Ravena in the Indians' final regular-season game.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News