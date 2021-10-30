Queensbury beats Nisky, makes the playoffs (updated)

QUEENSBURY — Sure, Queensbury got a pair of 60-plus-yard touchdown runs from Zion Freeman on Saturday.

And yes, the Spartans pounded Niskayuna with an aggressive, swarming defense.

But one key sequence in a chilly, rain-soaked second half revealed more about this Queensbury football team: they can still grind it out with the best.

The Spartans chewed eight minutes off the clock in a 14-play, 60-yard drive capped by Aidan Bleibtrey's fourth-quarter touchdown that all but sealed a 27-7 Class A Grasso victory over Niskayuna — and put Queensbury (3-1 division, 3-5 overall) in the playoffs.

It looked like old-time Queensbury football, complete with the mud.

"That was huge," Spartans head coach Matt Crossman said. "I actually turned to (offensive coordinator) Matt Miller and said that — it looked like Queensbury football."

"I've heard people who say that we can only make those big plays, so it really shows that we are that ground-and-pound team that we have been over the years," senior lineman Danny Collins said. "We had a slow start, but now we're getting it rolling."

The Spartans, who made the playoffs for the 23rd time in the last 25 seasons, advance to the Class A semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament. They are set to play Friday at 7 p.m. at Averill Park.

"It feels really good," said Freeman, who rushed for 164 yards on 14 carries. "We haven’t been winning a lot this season, but these last two games were mad crucial — these are good wins for us. We're hardening up, and hopefully we get to the Section II championship."

"We just played our hearts out," said senior linebacker Riley Harris-Burke, part of a blitzing, active defense that shut down the Silver Warriors (2-2, 5-4) for much of the game. "We played strong, we played well, we played hard and we didn't give up."

Queensbury's offense struggled with penalties and a tough Niskayuna defense, but still gained 334 total yards. Freeman's two long touchdown runs provided an early 14-0 lead.

The senior raced 68 yards down the left sideline on the Spartans' second play from scrimmage to start the scoring. He struck again on the first play of the second quarter, sprinting 63 yards to pay dirt.

"All I saw was my big guys just blocking up front doing very well," Freeman said. "I'm proud of my boys, they made me happy today because it's our Senior Day. All I saw was a green light, touchdown, that's all."

"Up front, as soon as we get to the second level, it just opens up — there's a big hole and he knows how to hit the hole," Collins said.

The Spartans went into halftime with a 21-0 lead, after Trey Bailey hit a backpedaling Bleibtrey with a 27-yard touchdown pass.

The Queensbury defense held Niskayuna to 132 total yards — 36 in the first half — and collected five turnovers in a stretch of six possessions in the middle two quarters.

"Defensively, the kids played with some aggression that has been building up," Crossman said. "I'm really glad to see them release that today."

Harris-Burke and Justin Colon provided the pressure that hurried Warriors quarterback Dan Quinn into a 4-for-21 passing day with two interceptions. They each sacked Quinn twice, although he sprang loose for a 54-yard touchdown late in the game.

Deondre Guignard recovered two fumbles for the Spartans, which got picks from Trey Bailey and Dan Conway. Freeman also recovered a fumble.

"There was a little bit (of blitzing) until they started catching on, so that chess match was definitely in play," Crossman said. "You can do it for so long before they start switching the schematics, then we had to play a little more base defense."

