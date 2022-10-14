 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
QHS falls to Burnt Hills

BURNT HILLS 50, QUEENSBURY 14: Luke Zoller carried 14 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns as Burnt Hills beat Queensbury to stay unbeaten in Class A Grasso games.

Burnt Hills finished with 309 yards on the ground and 54 in the air. Queensbury dropped to 1-5 overall with the loss.

Queensbury scored its TDs on a 72-yard run by Ian Reynolds and a 90-yard pass play from Zavry Ward to Ryan Blanchard. That was the second-longest touchdown reception in Queensbury football history.

Reynolds was the leading Queensbury rusher with 62 yards on six carries. Ward passed for 154 yards, going 3 for 9.

