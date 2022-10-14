QHS falls to Burnt Hills

BURNT HILLS 50, QUEENSBURY 14: Luke Zoller carried 14 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns as Burnt Hills beat Queensbury to stay unbeaten in Class A Grasso games.

Burnt Hills finished with 309 yards on the ground and 54 in the air. Queensbury dropped to 1-5 overall with the loss.

Queensbury scored its TDs on a 72-yard run by Ian Reynolds and a 90-yard pass play from Zavry Ward to Ryan Blanchard. That was the second-longest touchdown reception in Queensbury football history.

Reynolds was the leading Queensbury rusher with 62 yards on six carries. Ward passed for 154 yards, going 3 for 9.

Burnt Hills 50, QHS 14 Queensbury (0-3, 1-5);0;6;0;8 — 14 Burnt Hills (3-0, 5-1);15;21;14;0 — 50 First Quarter BH — Luke Zoller 12 run (Zoller run), 9:54 BH — Zoller 12 run (Myles Yannuzzi kick), 0:24 Second Quarter BH — Santino Mareno 15 run (Yannuzzi kick), 7:39 BH — Yannuzzi 5 run (Yannuzzi kick), 5:28 Q — Ian Reynolds 72 run (kick failed), 4:20 BH — Zoller 4 run (Maddie Tse kick), 0:38 Third Quarter BH — Jake Pausley 3 run (Tse kick), 8:15 BH — Santino Mareno 40 fumble return (Tse kick), 3:46 Fourth Quarter Q — Ryan Blanchard 9 pass from Zavry Ward (Trevon Bailey pass from Ward), 2:08