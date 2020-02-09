Proposal for additional football game discussed at NYSPHSAA meetings

“We look at it as a preseason NFL game,” Dorrance said Thursday. “It may be a rivalry game or a crossover between classes, but it would have all of the elements of a regulation game.”

One caveat, Dorrance said, is that Class AA — which has nine teams — would be able to have its teams play all eight opponents, instead of missing one.

“Week 0 could be a regular game for them to play,” Dorrance said.

Dorrance said a lot is still up in the air, adding that the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee will want to get input from the safety and championship subcommittees before voting on the proposal in April.

“We’ll wait and see what happens, it still has to go through the process,” Dorrance said. “We’ll have a plan in place going into next season.”

Dorrance said the Section II football committee would meet later this month to work on two schedules for 2020 — one with a “Block 0” for preseason games, and one without.

“We’ll try to encourage rivals to play each other,” Dorrance said.

Dorrance said the proposal would not extend the season, as the game would be added onto the front of the season rather than the back.