Proposal for additional football game discussed at NYSPHSAA meetings

Another game could be added to high school football schedules as early as this fall.
Among the discussion items at Friday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Committee quarterly meeting was a proposal for an additional regular-season game. The game would take the place of the preseason scrimmage that is played the week before the regular season begins.
The proposal — being called “Week 0” by some — was unanimously approved by the state football committee last month, and is seen as “an opportunity for another game instead of a scrimmage before the season,” Section II football chairman Bob Dorrance said.
Currently, NYSPHSAA member schools that compete in the State Football Tournament play seven or eight regular-season games, followed by playoffs or crossover games for non-playoff teams. Non-playoff teams and teams that do not make sectional finals are currently limited to nine total games.
The proposal gives teams the option of playing a traditional rival or a crossover opponent as a game, rather than a controlled scrimmage the week before the regular season begins. Scrimmages usually have a set number of plays and often involve multiple teams at one site. Teams are allowed to play a scrimmage after 10 practices, and that would not change.
However, Dorrance said the “Week 0” games are not going to count in Section II, either in the standings or for playoff seeding purposes. It would be a game — with officials, special teams, official clock — rather than a scrimmage.
“We look at it as a preseason NFL game,” Dorrance said Thursday. “It may be a rivalry game or a crossover between classes, but it would have all of the elements of a regulation game.”
One caveat, Dorrance said, is that Class AA — which has nine teams — would be able to have its teams play all eight opponents, instead of missing one.
“Week 0 could be a regular game for them to play,” Dorrance said.
Dorrance said a lot is still up in the air, adding that the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee will want to get input from the safety and championship subcommittees before voting on the proposal in April.
“We’ll wait and see what happens, it still has to go through the process,” Dorrance said. “We’ll have a plan in place going into next season.”
Dorrance said the Section II football committee would meet later this month to work on two schedules for 2020 — one with a “Block 0” for preseason games, and one without.
“We’ll try to encourage rivals to play each other,” Dorrance said.
Dorrance said the proposal would not extend the season, as the game would be added onto the front of the season rather than the back.
However, the 2020 season will already be extended, as the starting dates for all fall, winter and spring sports were pushed forward one week for the 2020-21 school year. Thus, football and other fall sports will start practice on Aug. 24 this year. That will push the football state championships back to the weekend of Dec. 6-7 at the Syracuse Carrier Dome.
The NYSPHSAA Executive Committee approved several minor matters, including some future state championship sites, including field hockey, which will be held at Centereach High School on Long Island for the next three years. A proposal to allow girls golf coaches to coach their athletes during their round was approved, as well as criteria for video review of offsides in ice hockey.
