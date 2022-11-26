O'Neill ends Warrensburg-Lake George's season

MIDDLETOWN — James I. O’Neill scored three times in the third quarter to overcome a 22-13 halftime deficit and beat Warrensburg-Lake George 41-22 on Saturday in a Class C football state semifinal.

O’Neill, from Highland Falls, moves on to the state championship game on Dec. 3 in Syracuse against General Brown. The Wolverines finished their season 12-1.

Warrensburg-Lake George scored first-half touchdowns on Tristen Hitchcock's 4-yard run, Caden Allen's 1-yard keeper and Brody McCabe's 9-yard pass to Luke Sheldon. But a big-play offense got O'Neill back into the game in the second half, and the Raiders stopped the Wolverines' offense.

Check back later for a full story and photos.