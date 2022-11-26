 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
O'Neill ends Warrensburg-Lake George's season

MIDDLETOWN — James I. O’Neill scored three times in the third quarter to overcome a 22-13 halftime deficit and beat Warrensburg-Lake George 41-22 on Saturday in a Class C football state semifinal.

O’Neill, from Highland Falls, moves on to the state championship game on Dec. 3 in Syracuse against General Brown. The Wolverines finished their season 12-1. 

Warrensburg-Lake George scored first-half touchdowns on Tristen Hitchcock's 4-yard run, Caden Allen's 1-yard keeper and Brody McCabe's 9-yard pass to Luke Sheldon. But a big-play offense got O'Neill back into the game in the second half, and the Raiders stopped the Wolverines' offense.

Check back later for a full story and photos.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

