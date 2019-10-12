{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Kaedin Ogilvie only touched the ball four times in the first half, but the senior made all of them count for game-changing momentum as part of a 42-0 non-league football victory for Cambridge-Salem at Whitehall on Saturday afternoon.

Diving for the pylon on his second touch, Ogilvie outstretched his arms for a 23-yard touchdown that gave the Indians (5-1) all the points they needed.

His third touch involved tracking down a punt and returning it 97 yards for his second touchdown. His last carry was a shifty 58-yard burst through the middle part of the field to set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Ruggles to Soyer Mattson to make it a 21-0 Indians lead.

On the game's second play, Ogilvie turned it up field for a 26-yard, placing the Indians deep into Whitehall territory.

