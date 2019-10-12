WHITEHALL — Kaedin Ogilvie only touched the ball four times in the first half, but the senior made all of them count for game-changing momentum as part of a 42-0 non-league football victory for Cambridge-Salem at Whitehall on Saturday afternoon.
Diving for the pylon on his second touch, Ogilvie outstretched his arms for a 23-yard touchdown that gave the Indians (5-1) all the points they needed.
His third touch involved tracking down a punt and returning it 97 yards for his second touchdown. His last carry was a shifty 58-yard burst through the middle part of the field to set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Ruggles to Soyer Mattson to make it a 21-0 Indians lead.
You have free articles remaining.
On the game's second play, Ogilvie turned it up field for a 26-yard, placing the Indians deep into Whitehall territory.
FB: @CCS_Indians Gabriel Sgambettera tskes it in from a yard out for the touchdown. Indians lead Whitehall 42-0. Five to go in the fourth. #518football pic.twitter.com/aJxO5tZvgj— Peter Holehan (@PHolehan) October 12, 2019
Check back later for a full story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.