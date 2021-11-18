New class to be inducted into Capital Region Football Hall of Fame

COLONIE — A new class of the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame, featuring several former local players and coaches, will be inducted on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Crown Plaza Albany-The Desmond Hotel.

The 2021 class includes former area standouts Josh Etu of Queensbury, Jeff Higgins of Lake George, and David Winter of Hudson Falls, and former Queensbury and current Granville head coach John Irion. Named in the contributors category are longtime official Dar Rivers of South Glens Falls, and longtime Post-Star sportswriter Pete Tobey.

Also being inducted as players are former standouts Jordan Canzeri and Mike Fosmire of Troy, John Chaney of Albany, Lyle Darmetko of Watervliet, Gary Hamm of Middleburgh, Bob Higgins and David Holloway of Albany Academy, Josh Keyes of Chatham, Fonda's John Mancini, Joe Ruggeri of Johnstown, Dylan Wydronkowski of Burnt Hills, as well as Columbia's Milt Graham, who played in the NFL, AFL and CFL, and La Salle's Mike Mazurky, who went on to become a pro wrestler and actor.

The undefeated 1972 Shenendehowa football team is being honored in the contributors category, along with the late former Hoosick Falls head coach Ron Jones, Schenectady's Niall Howard (youth football honoree), NFL line coach Tony Wise (service to football), longtime official Bob Woods, and former Guilderland assistant coach Art Waugh.

Fans wishing to attend may purchase tickets at www.tinyurl.com/CRFootballHOF2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0