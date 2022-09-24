 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mountaineers suffer road loss to Catskill/Cairo-Durham

CATSKILL — The Corinth/Fort Edward/Hadley-Luzerne Mountaineers suffered a 31-12 Class D loss at Catskill/Cairo-Durham on Friday night.

CFEHL recorded a safety and got a field goal from Aiden Chase to open an early 5-0 lead, but Catskill/C-D soon rallied for the lead. Charles Cheney added a 9-yard touchdown run for the Mountaineers in the third quarter.

Will Cummings passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Catskill/C-D, which also got 123 rushing yards and a pair of scoring runs from Anthony Sanders.

