CANAJOHARIE-FORT PLAIN 67, CORINTH/FORT EDWARD/H-L 6: Jacob Lafaver ran 59 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Mountaineers' only score. CFEHL dropped to 0-4 in Class D, 0-5 overall with the loss.
Just In
Mountaineers fall to Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carson Rath passed for five touchdowns Saturday as he led the Glens Falls football team to a 38-0 Jug Game victory over Hudson Falls.
The local high school football schedule for Friday, Sept. 30.
Schuylerville got two touchdowns apiece from Martin Flanders Jr., Luke Sherman and Sam Dwyer in a 55-6 win over Watervliet on Saturday.
Glens Falls takes on Hudson Falls on Saturday at noon in the Jug Game.
Brice Burr and Evan Day each rushed for two touchdowns to lead Cambridge-Salem past Helderberg Valley 46-0 in a Class D football matchup.
Saturday's high school football schedule.
Moriah cruised to a 41-0 Champlain Valley football victory over Ticonderoga on Friday night.
Granville-Whitehall dropped a 38-0 Class C North football loss to Hoosick Falls-Tamarac on Friday night.
Brody McCabe, Luke Sheldon and Tristen Hitchcock each scored two touchdowns Friday night to power the Warrensburg-Lake George football team to a 50-0 win.
The CFEHL Mountaineers dropped a 31-12 road loss to Catskill/Cairo-Durham on Friday night.