Mountaineers drop road loss to Catskill/Cairo-Durham

CATSKILL/CAIRO-DURHAM 31, CORINTH/FORT EDWARD/H-L 12: The Mountaineers suffered a Class D loss at Catskill/Cairo-Durham on Friday night.

CFEHL recorded a safety and got a field goal from Aiden Chase to open an early 5-0 lead, but Catskill/C-D soon rallied for the lead. Charles Cheney added a 9-yard touchdown run for the Mountaineers in the third quarter.

Will Cummings passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Catskill/C-D, which also got 123 rushing yards and a pair of scoring runs from Anthony Sanders.