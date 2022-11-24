Morehouse, Wolverines line pave way to state semis

WARRENSBURG — Cooper Morehouse is the last of his kind — a football player from North Warren High School.

The Cougars have never fielded a football team; at least not until 2019 when a handful of intrepid souls ventured a couple of exits down the Northway to bolster the Warrensburg program in a merger.

This season, Morehouse is the starting right tackle on the combined Warrensburg-Lake George team. He is a mainstay on an offensive line — with players representing all three schools — that has paved the way for the undefeated Wolverines (12-0) to reach the Class C semifinals of the State Football Tournament.

W-LG faces James I. O’Neill (10-2) of Highland Falls on Saturday at noon at Middletown High School.

“It feels good to be the only representative from our school,” said Morehouse, a 6-foot-2, 260-pound senior. “Everyone from our school supports us — we still keep the communities together. All three schools support each other at the games, it feels good.”

When the season ends for the Wolverines, so will end North Warren’s involvement with the Warrensburg-Lake George merger. Bolton will take its place beginning next year.

“We wanted to make sure we saw Cooper all the way through the program,” Wolverines head coach Mike Perrone said. “He came to us as a sophomore who had never played football before — now he wants to play college football. If it wasn’t for the merger, he’d never have that opportunity.”

Morehouse said the North Warren school community is enjoying the ride as much as Warrensburg and Lake George.

“They love it — everyone congratulates me every morning, they say good luck and talk about it on the announcements and stuff. It’s a good environment,” he said.

Morehouse and his fellow offensive linemen — right guard Tyler Powers of Warrensburg, and the Lake George quartet of center Max Hohman, left guard Andrew Jeckel, left tackle Dan Barber and tight end Luke Sheldon — have only been together for one season, but they have functioned like veterans. They have allowed the Wolverines to rush for a whopping 4,790 yards as a team this season, and they all shine on defense, as well.

“The guys who weren’t in our system last year put in a lot of time learning it, because it’s a totally different offense from what they ran at Lake George,” Perrone said. “At the beginning, they were looking at me like I was speaking a different language, but you could see the light go on as the season went on.”

The remarkable level of communication among the linemen has been superseded only by their friendship, which has grown since the W-LG merger was announced in January.

“We were friends way before the season started,” Morehouse said. “We just all blended really well.”

“It honestly felt like we clicked right from the beginning, from in the weight room to even in film (sessions), we have that connection, a brotherhood,” said Powers, a 6-foot, 245-pound junior. “We connected right from the get-go. This brotherhood has come such a long ways from the beginning.”

“Once we got together for practice in August and started repping everything out, it was pretty crazy to see the bond that we had built together with such a short amount of time, and how far we’ve come in literally one season,” said Jeckel, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior.

Perrone has been most impressed by their ability to adjust as a unit during games.

“Teams aren’t going to accept getting the ball run down their throats, so they’re going to throw things at you to try and stop you,” Perrone said. “Our kids have our system down to a science. In practice, we’ll give them three or four looks and mix it up, and the O-line kids have to see it, communicate and get the job done. They’re very smart kids and they have a great football IQ.”

It’s been a milestone season for the first-year Wolverines program. Warrensburg last reached the state semis in 2004, and Lake George last went in 2001 — before most of the current players were born.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid,” Powers said. “It’s an amazing feeling going to state semis with three communities behind our backs.”

“It’s absolutely crazy,” Jeckel said. “From previous seasons, we’ve had ups and downs, and then coming together to have this kind of season, it’s like, ‘What?’ You can’t put it together in your head, but you have to just be where your feet are at some point — and that’s where I am right now, just take it one play, one game at a time.”