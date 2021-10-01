McCabe, Lamby spark Lake George past Granville

LAKE GEORGE — Leave it to a football team from a tourist town like Lake George to come up with an appropriate nickname for their electrifying pass-catch combo.

Brody McCabe and Brendan Lamby have been dubbed “Air B&B” by their Warrior teammates.

Friday night showed why, as McCabe connected with Lamby for three of his four touchdown passes in a 47-6 Class D North rout of Granville. Lamby, the senior speedster, scored on passes of 4, 48 and 25 yards, and raced 49 yards on a sweep for another as Lake George built a 40-0 halftime lead.

“He’s just so fast, I just had to look off the safety and step into my throw, and I trust the guys up front to give me the time,” said McCabe, a junior in his first season as the starter. “That opened things up for us tonight. We have so many weapons, they don’t know where we’re going with the ball.”

McCabe completed 11 of 12 passes for 176 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nate Hohman early in the third quarter to complete the scoring. He also rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.