McCabe, Lamby spark Lake George past Granville

LAKE GEORGE — Leave it to a football team from a tourist town like Lake George to come up with an appropriate nickname for their electrifying pass-catch combo.
Brody McCabe and Brendan Lamby have been dubbed “Air B&B” by their Warrior teammates.
Friday night showed why, as McCabe connected with Lamby for three of his four touchdown passes in a 47-6 Class D North rout of Granville. Lamby, the senior speedster, scored on passes of 4, 48 and 25 yards, and raced 49 yards on a sweep for another as Lake George built a 40-0 halftime lead.
“He’s just so fast, I just had to look off the safety and step into my throw, and I trust the guys up front to give me the time,” said McCabe, a junior in his first season as the starter. “That opened things up for us tonight. We have so many weapons, they don’t know where we’re going with the ball.”
McCabe completed 11 of 12 passes for 176 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nate Hohman early in the third quarter to complete the scoring. He also rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
“Brody is such a great athlete, but it’s his mental preparation that sets him apart,” said Warriors head coach Zac Kozersky, whose team improved to 1-0 in the division, 2-0 overall. “He’s not 6-foot-3 like (former quarterback) Cole Clarke, but he watches 2-3 hours of film a week. We haven’t had much of a dropoff in our passing game.”
Senior Matthew Johnson, who led all rushers with 81 yards, also sprinted for a 49-yard touchdown for the Warriors. Johnson’s score came about 30 seconds after Lamby’s scoring run, immediately following Lamby’s interception at midfield. That gave Lake George a 33-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Both Lake George and Granville started their football seasons two weeks late because of coronavirus quarantines. Both had played their first games a week ago.
“I think that just made us more hungry,” McCabe said.
“We lost all of our momentum from training camp, we had to get back into it,” Lamby added.
“We came out on fire and we didn’t let up,” Kozersky said. “We shook the cobwebs off pretty well tonight.”
Defensively, Lake George gobbled up Granville rushers for the entire first half, holding the Golden Horde (0-2, 0-2) to one first down. Granville finished with 145 total yards, mostly in the second half. Alex Warrington scored on a 3-yard run late in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.
“We made a few changes later in the game that I think we can build on,” Granville head coach John Irion said. “We took some players who hit hard, work hard and play physical, and put them in key positions. They have tremendous speed — we have weaknesses in some areas where we have very inexperienced kids, and (Kozersky) knew how to attack those areas.”
Irion said the COVID pause had a negative affect on Granville’s preparation, coming just as the Horde were getting ready for Week 1.
“We had 10 days off in the middle of everything, where we couldn’t do anything right when we’re trying to get things going,” Irion added. “It was like starting over somewhat. We didn’t have our game speed down. ... But we still have five more games, no matter what. We’ll lick our wounds and come back.”