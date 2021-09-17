Lukas Sherman powers Schuylerville past Chatham

CHATHAM — Lukas Sherman rushed for four touchdowns to lead the Schuylerville Black Horses to a 42-12 non-league football victory over Chatham on Friday.

The game was a late addition as both teams' scheduled opponents were unable to play because of issues related to COVID quarantines.

Sherman rushed for 77 yards on 16 carries to lead Schuylerville (3-0), which also got 193 passing yards and two touchdowns from Owen Sherman on 8-for-16 passing. Owen Sherman connected with Otto Bolduc for a 29-yard scoring pass, then hit Carter Phillips for a 91-yarder in the third quarter.

Matt Radley, who led all rushers with 146 yards, scored both touchdowns for the Panthers, who only trailed 22-12 at halftime. Schuylerville outgained Chatham, 354-188.