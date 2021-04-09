Longtime Whitehall football coach John Millett dies at 87

John Millett, who coached football for parts of six decades and was later inducted into three halls of fame, died on Wednesday. He was 87.

Millett began his coaching career at Granville from 1957 to 1961. He moved on to coach at Whitehall from 1966 to 1990, and later did two more stints in the 1990s and the first decade of the next century. His teams won 195 games and numerous championships.

He also coached for the Glens Falls Greenjackets for two seasons, leading the semi-pro team to back-to-back NAFL Empire Division titles as well as the 2009 North Atlantic Region championship.

Millett is a member of the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame, the Whitehall Sports Hall of Fame and the Greenjackets Hall of Fame.

In the 1960s, Millett took over a Whitehall team known for grit and success. The program had been built by other legendary coaches, like Ambrose Gilligan, but Millett went on to carve out his own legacy. He was 185-106-9 at Whitehall.

“He demanded the best out of everyone,” said Whitehall athletic director Keith Redmond, who played under Millett as a Whitehall student in the 1980s. “Kids worked hard for him. ... It was amazing how well prepared his teams were.”

