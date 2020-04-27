Longtime Hoosick Falls football coach Ron Jones dies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOOSICK FALLS — Longtime Hoosick Falls football coach and physical education teacher Ron Jones died of a heart attack at his home Monday according to several reports.

Jones, a 1986 Hoosick Falls graduate, was the Panthers' all-time leader in victories and coached the 2012 team to the state Class C championship. The Panthers were also state runners-up in 2003 and 2014, and won eight Section II Class C titles, including six straight from 2009-14. Those six teams went a combined 68-5, including 59 straight wins against Section II competition.

In 23 seasons as head coach, Jones compiled a career record of 155-76 from 1996-99 and 2001-19. He spent the 2000 season as an assistant at Siena College.

He is survived by his wife, Ikuko, and his daughter, Kai.

