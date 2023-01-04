Local football players named to all-state teams

Glens Falls' Cole Bennett, Cambridge-Salem's Evan Day and three members of Warrensburg-Lake George's football team have been named to the New York state small-school all-star football teams.

Bennett, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior who was a dominant two-way lineman for Glens Falls, made the first team defense in Class B. Sophomore teammate Kellen Driscoll, who caught 51 passes for 740 yards and nine touchdowns, made the Class B second team. Glens Falls senior quarterback, who passed for 1,519 yards and 20 touchdowns, made the all-state fourth-team defense as a defensive back.

Selected for Class B honorable mention were Glens Falls senior linebacker Gavin Williams and Hudson Falls junior defensive lineman Jesse Mullis.

Named to the all-state Class C first team were the Warrensburg-Lake George senior trio of linebacker Tristen Hitchcock (113 tackles, 21 TDs on offense), offensive lineman Cooper Morehouse, and all-purpose player Brody McCabe, who rushed for 1,924 yards and 23 touchdowns. They helped lead the Wolverines to a 12-1 record and a berth in the state semifinals. Offensive lineman Dan Barber was honorable mention.

W-LG also placed running back Landon Olden (1,661 yards, 17 TDs) and tight end Luke Sheldon, both seniors, on the Class C third team. Also named to the third team were Schuylerville senior defensive lineman Austin Prouty, sophomore kicker Connor Battle and junior quarterback Luke Sheldon as all-purpose player. Sophomore lineman Josh Bowen was honorable mention.

Stillwater junior lineman Anthony Cocozzo made the all-state second team, with teammates Michael Campion and Jaxon Mueller placed on the third team at offensive line and linebacker, respectively.

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac placed linebacker Jake Sparks on the third team, with receiver James Blake as an honorable mention.

Day, a 6-2, 230-pound senior, made the all-state Class D first team as a defensive lineman. Day also rushed for 1,357 yards and 25 touchdowns as he powered Cambridge-Salem to a 13-1 record and a berth in the state title game.

Making the Class D second team from C-S were senior receiver Alex Luke, senior linebacker Mike Riche and junior lineman Deacon Schneider. Named honorable mention were C-S senior lineman Andrew Clark and junior running back Brice Burr (1,125 yards, 19 TDs), along with Greenwich senior receiver Parker Jameson.