Lewis (5 TDs) powers Cambridge-Salem past Lake George

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 36, LAKE GEORGE 12: Clifford Lewis rushed for 222 yards and five touchdowns to lead Cambridge-Salem past Lake George in Class D North action.

Lewis, a senior, was the workhorse for C-S, carrying the ball 32 times and scoring on runs of 24, 3, 2, 25 and 35 yards. C-S improved to 1-2 in the division, 3-3 overall.

As a team, C-S racked up 341 rushing yards on 60 carries in the game, which was played at Salem.

For the Warriors (1-1, 2-1), Brody McCabe completed 12 of 17 passes for 186 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Lamby to pull Lake George within 28-6 at halftime. Lamby caught seven passes for 123 yards.

McCabe also scored on a 2-yard run in the third, while Matthew Johnson rushed for 51 yards on seven carries. The Warriors were held to 56 yards on the ground.

Camb.-Salem 36, Lake George 12 C-S (1-2, 3-3);21;7;2;6 — 36 Lake George (1-1, 2-1);0;6;0;6 — 12 First quarter C-S — Lewis 24 run (Crandall kick) C-S — Lewis 3 run (Crandall kick) C-S — Lewis 2 run (Crandall kick) Second quarter C-S — Lewis 25 run (Crandall kick) LG — Lamby 60 pass from McCabe (kick failed) Third quarter C-S — Safety, snap out of end zone LG — McCabe 2 run (run failed) Fourth quarter C-S — Lewis 35 run (kick failed)

