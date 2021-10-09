Lewis (5 TDs) powers Cambridge-Salem past Lake George

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 36, LAKE GEORGE 12: Clifford Lewis rushed for 222 yards and five touchdowns to lead Cambridge-Salem past Lake George in Class D North action.
Lewis, a senior, was the workhorse for C-S, carrying the ball 32 times and scoring on runs of 24, 3, 2, 25 and 35 yards. C-S improved to 1-2 in the division, 3-3 overall.
As a team, C-S racked up 341 rushing yards on 60 carries in the game, which was played at Salem.
For the Warriors (1-1, 2-1), Brody McCabe completed 12 of 17 passes for 186 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Lamby to pull Lake George within 28-6 at halftime. Lamby caught seven passes for 123 yards.
McCabe also scored on a 2-yard run in the third, while Matthew Johnson rushed for 51 yards on seven carries. The Warriors were held to 56 yards on the ground.