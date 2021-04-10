Lamby, Clarke power WarEagles past Cambridge-Salem

“(Lamby) played amazing,” said Clarke, who also scored from a yard out. “He’s one of those guys who’s so fast, you can’t guard him, you can’t really do anything about him. He’s just a playmaker.”

Clarke now has 14 touchdown passes in four games, six to Lamby, helping to fuel the WarEagles’ turnaround under first-year coach Zac Kozersky.

“Brendan I coached at the modified level — he didn’t start for me, he was real small back in those days,” Kozersky said. “We got him out to play football this year and he’s been putting in work for as long as we’ve been allowed to do it, with Cole, with Brody (McCabe). A lot of these guys have been doing a lot of skill work in the offseason.”

“I worked a lot in the offseason with my trainer and with our guys just throwing it around, having workouts three times a week in the summer,” Clarke said. “I just got more confident and I know I can trust the guys I’m throwing to. It feels good to just sit back there and let it rip sometimes.”

Kozersky noted Clarke’s much-improved throwing mechanics, footwork and mental grasp of the position.

“His mechanics have improved tenfold, his reading of defenses has improved tenfold — that’s a huge thing,” Kozersky said.