Lamby, Clarke power WarEagles past Cambridge-Salem

As a seventh-grader, Brendan Lamby was one of the smallest kids on the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne modified football team.
He even gave up the sport for a few years.
But in this pandemic-shortened season, he’s back — as a 5-foot-10, 155-pound junior speedster — and opponents probably wish his friends didn’t coax him back to the gridiron.
“Friends around me, like Brody McCabe, brought me back,” Lamby said by phone Saturday, after scoring three touchdowns in LG/H-L’s 27-14 Class D North victory over Cambridge-Salem. “I’ve always played backyard stuff, it’s always been fun.”
Lamby and quarterback Cole Clarke made Stillwater’s artificial turf field their personal sandlot as the WarEagles improved to 4-0 this spring — despite playing with just 20 healthy players.
The Indians (0-2), meanwhile, were playing for the first time since March 20 after a coronavirus pause within the Cambridge athletic program.
Clarke connected with Lamby on scoring passes of 41 and 30 yards — the latter four seconds before halftime for a 27-8 lead over Cambridge-Salem — and Lamby also scored on a 40-yard run to power LG/H-L. Clarke, a senior, rushed for 81 yards and completed 11 of 17 passes for 150 yards, five to Lamby for 98 yards.
“(Lamby) played amazing,” said Clarke, who also scored from a yard out. “He’s one of those guys who’s so fast, you can’t guard him, you can’t really do anything about him. He’s just a playmaker.”
Clarke now has 14 touchdown passes in four games, six to Lamby, helping to fuel the WarEagles’ turnaround under first-year coach Zac Kozersky.
“Brendan I coached at the modified level — he didn’t start for me, he was real small back in those days,” Kozersky said. “We got him out to play football this year and he’s been putting in work for as long as we’ve been allowed to do it, with Cole, with Brody (McCabe). A lot of these guys have been doing a lot of skill work in the offseason.”
“I worked a lot in the offseason with my trainer and with our guys just throwing it around, having workouts three times a week in the summer,” Clarke said. “I just got more confident and I know I can trust the guys I’m throwing to. It feels good to just sit back there and let it rip sometimes.”
Kozersky noted Clarke’s much-improved throwing mechanics, footwork and mental grasp of the position.
“His mechanics have improved tenfold, his reading of defenses has improved tenfold — that’s a huge thing,” Kozersky said.
“He’s a great quarterback, and the combination of the routes and schemes help us — it makes it easier for receivers to score touchdowns,” Lamby said.
Defensively, LG/H-L held the Indians to 133 total yards. C-S got short touchdown runs from Eli Danio and Jacob Ruggles, but struggled to move the ball against a pass rush spearheaded by Andrew Jeckel.
“We only had two practices before this game,” Indians head coach Doug Luke said. “We were suspended for 2 1/2 weeks, our whole team was quarantined until Wednesday, our conditioning is nonexistent. I’m not making any excuses, they were the better team. Lake George out-quicked us and they dominated us up front.”
The win over the Indians was especially satisfying for the WarEagles. Cambridge had beaten Lake George or LG/H-L 10 straight times, often badly, since last losing to the then-Warriors in the 1998 Section II final.
“It’s big for these kids,” Kozersky said. “Even if it’s not the same Cambridge team, it’s still a well-coached team that has developed their players from second grade all the way up through, and a three-time state championship-winning coach on the sideline. And they all knew that coming in.”
“I just couldn’t be any more proud of the guys, they’re some of the hardest-working guys I’ve played with,” Clarke said. “It feels really good to beat a program like that.”
PHOTOS: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge-Salem football
Football: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge-Salem
Football: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge-Salem
Football: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge-Salem
Football: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge-Salem
Football: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge-Salem
Football: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge-Salem
Football: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge-Salem
Football: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge-Salem
Football: Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge-Salem
Glens Falls turned a number of Gloversville turnovers into quick points Saturday in a 48-16 Class B North football victory over Gloversville
Green Tech scored touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters on the way to a football victory over Hudson Falls on Saturday.
LG/H-L 27, Cambridge-Salem 14
Lake George/H-L (4-0) 15 12 0 0 — 27
Cam.-Salem (0-2) 0 8 0 6 — 14
First quarter
LG/HL — Lamby 40 run (Johnson run)
LG/HL — Clarke 1 run (PAT good), 1:40
Second quarter
LG/HL — Lamby 41 pass from Clarke (pass failed)
C-S — Danio 1 run (Luke pass from Burr), 1:23
LG/HL — Lamby 30 pass from Clarke (pass failed), :04
Fourth quarter
C-S — Ruggles 2 run (run failed)
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.