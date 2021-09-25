Lake George wins long-delayed opener

CANAJOHARIE — After being delayed for two weeks by coronavirus quarantines, the Lake George football team finally opened its season Saturday.

Playing as a standalone program for the first time since 2013, the Warriors held on for a 19-12 Class D non-division victory over Canajoharie-Fort Plain.

"(It) actually felt great considering we were down three key pieces with limited players to begin with, due to COVID Return to Play protocols," Lake George head coach Zac Kozersky said. "Players stepped up and did their jobs. I could tell we were lacking in football conditioning, but they never mentally quit. Very proud."

Brody McCabe passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Lake George, who opened a 19-6 lead and held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Cougars (0-3).

McCabe scored from 2 yards out and hit Nathan Hohman with a 9-yard touchdown pass to give the Warriors a 12-6 halftime lead. He added a 20-yard scoring pass to Daniel Barber in the third quarter.

McCabe went 8 for 14 passing for 127 yards, and rushed for 72 yards on 15 carries. Matthew Johnson added 57 yards on 11 rushes, and Hohman caught four passes for 64 yards and the score.