Lake George, Warrensburg to join forces for football

Lake George and Warrensburg are the latest in a series of Adirondack League schools merging their football programs this fall.

The merger of the traditional rivals was approved by both school boards and the league in the last couple of months, and also includes neighboring North Warren and Bolton at different levels. The final step, approval by the Section II merger committee, is expected in April.

With Granville and Whitehall merging this year, Fort Edward joining the Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne merger and Cambridge-Salem continuing theirs, no Adirondack League school will field a standalone football program in 2022.

“We were looking at our enrollment and our future prospects, and we didn’t have any way of having a modified or JV on our own,” Lake George athletic director Kyle Manny said. “This is a way to keep sustaining a program.”

Lake George and Warrensburg have battled declining numbers over the last decade. Warrensburg had merger agreements with Bolton and North Warren in recent years.

Lake George made a go of a standalone program last fall, after ending its seven-year merger with Hadley-Luzerne and backing out of an approved three-team merger with Corinth in the offseason.

“We got together in the early fall with our football community — our players, coaches and parents — and our interim superintendent presented our enrollment numbers,” Manny said. “It’s not a unique situation for Lake George — enrollments are down across the state.”

Lake George and Warrensburg are only 6 miles apart on Route 9, so the merger is a natural one. The teams have been football rivals since 1966, when Lake George started a team and both played in the Adirondack Eight-Man League.

The Burghers defeated the Warriors 52-32 in a Class D North game last fall.

“Ten, 15 years ago, you never would’ve thought about it,” Warrensburg athletic director Scott Smith said of merging neighborhood rivals. “Lake George reached out to us. We’re in similar situations — our football team had a very good year, but some days we were dressing 18 (players). Projecting ahead, we knew our numbers would continue to be down, so we moved forward with it.”

“Warrensburg makes the most sense,” Manny said. “They’re the closest team to us, they have a proud tradition like we do, and we respect their approach to the game. Our kids are very similar.”

Smith and Manny said North Warren will be part of the varsity merger this fall, allowing a couple of North Warren seniors to finish out their football careers, then drop out of the merger. Bolton will be part of the merger at the modified level this year before taking over from North Warren going forward.

The merger will place the new team in Class C. Both Lake George and Warrensburg played in Class D in 2021.

Manny said Burghers coach Mike Perrone would be the new team’s head coach, with Lake George coach Zac Kozersky as associate head coach, based on seniority and Perrone being phys ed certified.

A new identity for the merged program — a nickname, uniforms and even what to call the merger — is in the discussion stages.

“We’ve been getting student and player input on those pieces,” Smith said.

The team will split games and practices at Lake George and Warrensburg.

Fort Edward, which had students play football at South Glens Falls last fall, was approved last week as a member of the Corinth/H-L merger. Corinth and Fort Edward had played together as the C-FE Warhawks for two seasons.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.