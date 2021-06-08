Lake George pulls out of football merger with Corinth, Hadley-Luzerne

While the board voted to exit the merger, some members expressed concerns for the long-term sustainability of football and other sports, and of leaving Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne in the lurch.

Because the merger — billed as the CHLG Mountaineers — had already been approved at the Section II level and the deadline for new mergers has passed, Lake George's exit means the Warriors will have a standalone varsity team this fall. Lake George and Hadley-Luzerne had been merged in football as the WarEagles since 2014.

Lake George could still revisit a merger down the road.

The CHLG merger had been the subject of much debate in the months leading up to last week's emergency board meeting.

At that meeting, a few players spoke and said many of their teammates were willing to sit out and not play if the merger went forward. They also said they had petitions from students not supporting the merger with Corinth, which had been part of a merger with Fort Edward for the last two seasons.

"As a student-athlete and member of the leadership council of the football team, on behalf of us, if this merger goes down, I guarantee that there will not be a team,” team co-captain Andrew Jeckel said at the meeting. “All 20 of us, or whatever number we do have, won’t show up.”