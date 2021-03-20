Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne tops Stillwater

LAKE GEORGE/H-L 12, STILLWATER 8: Cole Clarke ran 35 yards for a touchdown with 4:29 left in the third quarter to give the WarEagles the lead for good.

LG/H-L drove the ball deep in Stillwater territory in the final minutes before turning it over on downs with 1:58 to play. On the next play, however, Brody McCabe picked off a Stillwater pass and the WarEagles ran out the clock.

Clarke and McCabe connected on LG/H-L's first touchdown, a 37-yard scoring pass over the middle with 9:12 left in the first quarter. Clarke had another potential scoring pass picked off in the end zone late in the first quarter.

Clarke rushed for 117 yards on 10 carries, and completed seven of 19 passes for 124 yards. McCabe caught three passes for 82 yards and the touchdown.

Stillwater took an 8-6 lead on a 32-yard touchdown run by Isaac Cutler midway through the second quarter, with Tyler Paffen hitting C.J. McNeil for the two-point conversion.

LG/H-L 12, Stillwater 8 Stillwater (0-1);0;8;0;0 — 8 LG/H-L (1-0);6;0;6;0 — 12 First quarter LG/H-L — B.McCabe 37 pass from Clarke (pass failed), 9:12 Second quarter S — Cutler 32 run (McNeil pass from T. Paffen), 6:01 Third quarter LG/H-L — Clarke 35 run (pass failed), 4:29

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0