Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 17, Hoosic Valley 6: The WarEagles got scoring in three different ways in the Class C North win.
Sean Butkowski recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for LG/H-L's first score. Jake Shearer added a 30-yard field goal and Shane Clarke caught a 55-yard pass from Cole Clarke for the final score.
Shane Clarke caught all his brother's six completed passes for 125 yards. Cole Clarke led the rushing attack with 21 carries for 118 yards.
