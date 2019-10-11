{{featured_button_text}}

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 17, Hoosic Valley 6: The WarEagles got scoring in three different ways in the Class C North win.

Sean Butkowski recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for LG/H-L's first score. Jake Shearer added a 30-yard field goal and Shane Clarke caught a 55-yard pass from Cole Clarke for the final score.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Shane Clarke caught all his brother's six completed passes for 125 yards. Cole Clarke led the rushing attack with 21 carries for 118 yards.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments