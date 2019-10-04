{{featured_button_text}}

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 13, Hoosick Falls 0: The Clarke brothers, quarterback Cole and receiver Shane, connected on two long touchdown plays of 96 and 57 yards in the opening quarter to lift Lake George/Hadley Luverne to a Class C North victory at Hoosick Falls.

Shane Clarke led the WarEagles (1-3, 2-3) with a game-high six receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns while Cole Clarke completed 11 of 20 passes for 227 yards and the two scores without throwing an interception.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Max Kipp led the Panthers (0-3, 1-4) with 19 carries for 66 yards and added 14 receiving yards.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments