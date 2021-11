CRARYVILLE — Brendan Lamby rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown and threw for another Thursday night to lead Lake George to a 20-12 crossover football victory over Taconic Hills.

Lamby, playing at quarterback for the Warriors, scored on runs of 41 and 45 yards in the second half as they pulled away. The senior also connected with Aidan Osborne for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first half.