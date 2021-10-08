La Salle edges Queensbury on conversion stop

TROY — Queensbury was stopped on a conversion attempt with 1:02 left on the clock, giving La Salle Institute a 25-24 Class A football victory on Friday night.

Zion Freeman rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns and Trevon Bailey added 153 yards and two TDs to lead Queensbury's 338-yard ground attack.

The Spartans had an 18-7 lead midway through the third quarter after two TD runs by Bailey and one by Freeman. But La Salle came back to take the lead on a 35-yard passing touchdown, a field goal and a 25-yard fumble return for touchdown.

Freeman's 4-yard run with 1:02 left got the Spartans back within one point, but the two-point run attempt failed. Queensbury fell to 1-4 overall.

La Salle 25, Queensbury 24 Queensbury (1-1, 1-4);0;12;6;6 — 24 La Salle (1-0, 3-2);0;7;8;10 — 25 Second Quarter LSI — Ryan Lefevre 34 pass from Eddie Yamin (Matt Carberg kick), 4:32 Q — Trevon Bailey 90 run (run failed), 3:19 Q — Zion Freeman 92 run (run failed), 1:50 Third Quarter Q — Bailey 3 run (run failed), 8:23 LSI — Damani Canty 35 pass from Eddie Yamin (Dontrail Antoine pass from Yamin), 4:09 Fourth Quarter LSI — Carberg 25 FG, 11:47 LSI — Antoine 25 fumble return (Carberg kick), 8:09 Q — Freeman 4 run (run failed), 1:02

