La Salle edges Queensbury on conversion stop

TROY — Queensbury was stopped on a conversion attempt with 1:02 left on the clock, giving La Salle Institute a 25-24 Class A football victory on Friday night.
Zion Freeman rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns and Trevon Bailey added 153 yards and two TDs to lead Queensbury's 338-yard ground attack.
The Spartans had an 18-7 lead midway through the third quarter after two TD runs by Bailey and one by Freeman. But La Salle came back to take the lead on a 35-yard passing touchdown, a field goal and a 25-yard fumble return for touchdown.
Freeman's 4-yard run with 1:02 left got the Spartans back within one point, but the two-point run attempt failed. Queensbury fell to 1-4 overall.