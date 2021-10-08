 Skip to main content
La Salle edges Queensbury on conversion stop
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

La Salle edges Queensbury on conversion stop

TROY — Queensbury was stopped on a conversion attempt with 1:02 left on the clock, giving La Salle Institute a 25-24 Class A football victory on Friday night.

Zion Freeman rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns  and Trevon Bailey added 153 yards and two TDs to lead Queensbury's 338-yard ground attack.

The Spartans had an 18-7 lead midway through the third quarter after two TD runs by Bailey and one by Freeman. But La Salle came back to take the lead on a 35-yard passing touchdown, a field goal and a 25-yard fumble return for touchdown.

Freeman's 4-yard run with 1:02 left got the Spartans back within one point, but the two-point run attempt failed. Queensbury fell to 1-4 overall.

