Kuzmich, Witches down Warrensburg

GREENWICH — Jesse Kuzmich ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Friday night to lead Greenwich to a 36-20 Class D North football victory over Warrensburg.
Deontae Bennett scored twice for the Witches, who improved to 5-0 on the season.
Warrensburg (5-1) got touchdowns from Dylan Winchell, Tim Kelly and Tristen Hitchcock.
Greenwich 36, Warrensburg 20
Warrensburg (2-1, 5-1);8;6;6;0 — 20
Greenwich (2-0, 5-0);14;15;7;0 — 36
First quarter
G — Conlin 24 run (kick blocked), 8:00
W — Winchell 3 run (L. Olden run), 4:21
G — Kuzmich 21 run (Bennett run), 1:34
Second quarter
W — Kelly 2 run (run failed), 10:45
G — Bennett 20 run (Kelleher kick), 9:05
G — Kuzmich 5 run (Kuzmich run), 4:16
Third quarter
W — Hitchcock 29 run (run failed), 10:36
G — Bennett 40 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick), 7:50
