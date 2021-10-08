 Skip to main content
Kuzmich, Witches down Warrensburg
Kuzmich, Witches down Warrensburg

Greenwich players and coaches talk it over during a break in Friday night's football game against Warrensburg.

GREENWICH — Jesse Kuzmich ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Friday night to lead Greenwich to a 36-20 Class D North football victory over Warrensburg.

Deontae Bennett scored twice for the Witches, who improved to 5-0 on the season.

Warrensburg (5-1) got touchdowns from Dylan Winchell, Tim Kelly and Tristen Hitchcock.

Greenwich 36, Warrensburg 20

Warrensburg (2-1, 5-1);8;6;6;0 — 20

Greenwich (2-0, 5-0);14;15;7;0 — 36

First quarter

G — Conlin 24 run (kick blocked), 8:00

W — Winchell 3 run (L. Olden run), 4:21

G — Kuzmich 21 run (Bennett run), 1:34

Second quarter

W — Kelly 2 run (run failed), 10:45

G — Bennett 20 run (Kelleher kick), 9:05

G — Kuzmich 5 run (Kuzmich run), 4:16

Third quarter

W — Hitchcock 29 run (run failed), 10:36

G — Bennett 40 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick), 7:50

