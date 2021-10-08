Kuzmich, Witches down Warrensburg (videos added)

GREENWICH — Both Greenwich and Warrensburg got the test they wanted Friday night in a clash of Class D North football unbeatens.
The Witches showed off their speed, versatility and toughness in a hard-fought 36-20 victory over Warrensburg, sparked by the play of Jesse Kuzmich, Deontae Bennett and Matt Conlin.
The Burghers displayed their own rugged, physical play and, despite the loss, learned a few things that could help them down the road.
“They’re one of those teams that brings out the best in us,” said Greenwich head coach Brandon Linnett, whose team improved to 2-0 in the division, 5-0 overall. “You find out how good you are and how good you can be.”
“If it wasn’t our most physical game so far, it was one of them,” said Kuzmich, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. “Stillwater beat us up pretty well, but so did Warrensburg. ... To have those two wins under our belt gives us a lot of confidence right now.”
Kuzmich scored on runs of 21 and 5 yards in a fast-paced first half that saw the teams trade scoring drives until a turnover led to a two-score advantage for Greenwich, 29-14 at halftime.
Bennett and Conlin (95 yards) scored on runs, and Kuzmich (9 for 15 passing, 114 yards) added a 40-yard touchdown pass to Bennett in the third quarter.
The Burghers (2-1, 5-1) kept up the pressure on Greenwich with swarming, hard-hitting defense, spearheaded by Tristen Hitchcock, Landon Olden and Cooper Morehouse. Dylan Winchell and Tim Kelly scored in the first half, the latter pulling Warrensburg into a 14-14 tie.
Hitchcock (93 yards) pulled the Burghers within 29-20 with a 29-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.
Twice in the second half, the Witches denied Warrensburg scores. Kuzmich picked Hitchcock’s pocket, stealing the ball at the Greenwich 1-yard line when it appeared he was about to score on a 43-yard run. Greenwich also stuffed the Burghers on downs at the 5. Warrensburg turned the ball over four times.
“Credit to them, we knew they were a heck of a team going in,” Warrensburg coach Mike Perrone said. “We didn’t play to our standard, we think we see a lot of things we can hopefully fix. We didn’t tackle exceptionally well, we didn’t block really well, and then the turnover battle, we definitely didn’t win that tonight.”
“I give them kudos — 21 kids, and they hit and hit and hit,” Linnett said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we have to try to beat them again later.”
