Kuzmich, Witches down Warrensburg (videos added)

GREENWICH — Both Greenwich and Warrensburg got the test they wanted Friday night in a clash of Class D North football unbeatens.

The Witches showed off their speed, versatility and toughness in a hard-fought 36-20 victory over Warrensburg, sparked by the play of Jesse Kuzmich, Deontae Bennett and Matt Conlin.

The Burghers displayed their own rugged, physical play and, despite the loss, learned a few things that could help them down the road.

“They’re one of those teams that brings out the best in us,” said Greenwich head coach Brandon Linnett, whose team improved to 2-0 in the division, 5-0 overall. “You find out how good you are and how good you can be.”

“If it wasn’t our most physical game so far, it was one of them,” said Kuzmich, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. “Stillwater beat us up pretty well, but so did Warrensburg. ... To have those two wins under our belt gives us a lot of confidence right now.”

Kuzmich scored on runs of 21 and 5 yards in a fast-paced first half that saw the teams trade scoring drives until a turnover led to a two-score advantage for Greenwich, 29-14 at halftime.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}