Kuzmich shines as Greenwich tops Stillwater

STILLWATER — Jesse Kuzmich scored two touchdowns and threw for another as Greenwich defeated Stillwater 27-19 in a Class D non-division football game Friday night.

The Witches, who improved to 2-0, ended the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Matt Conlin, recovered the onside kick, then got a 36-yard scoring run from Kuzmich for a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Kuzmich found Tyler Day wide-open for a 55-yard touchdown pass. Kuzmich added a 1-yard scoring plunge in the fourth to seal the win.

C.J. McNeil scored all three touchdowns for Stillwater (0-1), on runs of 3 and 1 yard, and a 12-yard scoring reception from Colby Paffen. The Warriors battled back within 21-19 early in the third quarter, but could not contain Greenwich for long.