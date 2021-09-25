 Skip to main content
Kuzmich, Greenwich roll past Cambridge-Salem
Kuzmich, Greenwich roll past Cambridge-Salem

Football: Greenwich vs. Cambridge-Salem

Greenwich running back Matt Conlin (26) carries the ball upfield as Cambridge-Salem defenders Zachariah Miller (28) and Shane Spendiff (14) close in during Saturday’s Class D North football game at Cambridge.

 Pete Tobey,

CAMBRIDGE — Jesse Kuzmich accounted for four touchdowns Saturday as Greenwich rolled to a 49-0 Class D North football victory over Cambridge-Salem.

Kuzmich passed for 149 yards and three scores, added 109 rushing yards and a touchdown, and capped off his day with a 67-yard pick-six.

Matt Conlin rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, and Colin Hughes also scored on the ground for the Witches (1-0 league, 3-0 overall).

Cambridge-Salem fell to 0-1, 2-2.

Check back later for a full story.

Greenwich 49, Cam.-Salem 0

Greenwich (1-0, 3-0);14;14;7;14 — 49

Cam.-Salem (0-1, 2-2);0;0;0;0 — 0

First quarter

G — Conlin 4 run (Kelleher kick);8:16

G — Kuzmich 56 run (Kelleher kick), 1:00

Second quarter

G — T. Day 76 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick), 5:47

G — McPhail 8 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick), :38

Third quarter

G — Bennett 11 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick), 6:01

Fourth quarter

G — C. Hughes 11 run (Kelleher kick), 6:02

G — Kuzmich 67 interception return (Kelleher kick), :51

