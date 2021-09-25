Kuzmich, Greenwich roll past Cambridge-Salem

CAMBRIDGE — Jesse Kuzmich accounted for four touchdowns Saturday as Greenwich rolled to a 49-0 Class D North football victory over Cambridge-Salem.
Kuzmich passed for 149 yards and three scores, added 109 rushing yards and a touchdown, and capped off his day with a 67-yard pick-six.
Matt Conlin rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, and Colin Hughes also scored on the ground for the Witches (1-0 league, 3-0 overall).
Cambridge-Salem fell to 0-1, 2-2.
Check back later for a full story.
Greenwich 49, Cam.-Salem 0
Greenwich (1-0, 3-0);14;14;7;14 — 49
Cam.-Salem (0-1, 2-2);0;0;0;0 — 0
First quarter
G — Conlin 4 run (Kelleher kick);8:16
G — Kuzmich 56 run (Kelleher kick), 1:00
Second quarter
G — T. Day 76 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick), 5:47
G — McPhail 8 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick), :38
Third quarter
G — Bennett 11 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick), 6:01
Fourth quarter
G — C. Hughes 11 run (Kelleher kick), 6:02
G — Kuzmich 67 interception return (Kelleher kick), :51
