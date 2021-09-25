Kuzmich, Greenwich roll past Cambridge-Salem (updated, includes video)

As a team, the Witches finished with 423 total yards.

"Our game plan was just to use our versatility on offense, use our weapons, and that's what we did," said Kuzmich, who completed 6 of 10 passes. "Deontae, Matthew, Colin Hughes, Jayden (Hughes), they all had big days. We all helped each other out."

"We've got some pretty good moving parts there," Linnett said. "I know we put up 49, but they hit us — we're beat up. You got hit all day, there were very few free runs."

The loss was the worst for a Cambridge football team since a 47-0 loss to Dobbs Ferry in the 2007 Class C state semifinals. The program had not suffered a home loss so lopsided since the mid-1980s.

"We have no excuses, other than they were just a lot better than us," Cambridge-Salem coach Doug Luke said. "I've been on the other side of these, and it's a lot more fun."

Both teams set the tone on the game's opening possessions. The C-S defense had stuffed Greenwich on three downs, but a defensive holding penalty gave the Witches a first down. Five plays later, Conlin plowed 4 yards for a touchdown.