Kid QBs:Yakubec, Ingber already making a name for themselves

GREENWICH — One never played football until last year, and the other isn't even out of middle school.

But Greenwich's Ryan Ingber and Cambridge-Salem's Stephen Yakubec have been thrust into the fire as the starting varsity quarterback for their respective football teams.

On Friday night, the two youngest varsity QBs in the area met, with Yakubec helping his Cambridge-Salem team to a 44-0 Class D victory over Ingber's Witches.

In small-school football, small school populations yield small pools of players, and young players sometimes fill key roles on their teams, if they are capable.

"It's not often you see two quarterbacks in a varsity game who are so young," Witches head coach Brandon Linnett said before Friday's game.

Yakubec, an eighth-grader at Salem, has been Cambridge-Salem's starting quarterback from the start of the season. Ingber, a freshman at Greenwich, moved into the starting position because of injuries in the Witches' opener.

The two young teens share similar traits: both are intelligent and outstanding athletes who stay calm under pressure. Both started for their varsity baseball teams last spring — Yakubec as a seventh-grader. Both also benefit from run-heavy offenses that don't require them to win games by themselves.

"He's been really good," Linnett said of Ingber. "He seems to be calm all the time — he grasps the game for only his second year of football ever. … He seems to grasp it and the kids are already following him."

"You never would expect an eighth-grader to know what's going on like he does," C-S head coach Doug Luke said of Yakubec. "He's a smart kid, not just book-wise, he's smart football-wise. He can do things that I never really expected him to be doing as an eighth-grader."

Neither quarterback was perfect Friday night, as would be expected of youngsters playing against bigger, stronger competition. They threw interceptions, fumbled snaps, and Ingber was swarmed by a relentless C-S pass rush.

But both also showed flashes of the ability that made them starting quarterbacks, each buying time with their legs and throwing good passes. More importantly, neither seemed flustered when plays broke down.

Both Linnett and Luke know something about coaching young quarterbacks. Each has had freshmen who became four-year starters, like Zack Luke and Ethan English at Cambridge, and Tony Giroux and Jesse Kuzmich at Greenwich.

Did Doug Luke have any misgivings about starting Yakubec this season?

"I did until I got to know him, and then I felt very comfortable doing it," he said. "I had a nice little talk with his mother, just to make sure everything was good with them, and he's been our quarterback since the first day."

"It was very, very surprising, but I'm here now and we're making it work and we're doing good," Yakubec said Friday night.

Yakubec is generously listed at 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds on the Cambridge-Salem roster, looking slender compared to his much bigger teammates — like senior running back Evan Day, who is a burly 6-2, 230.

"He's insane, he's doing so good," Day said while playing pass-and-catch with Yakubec in pregame warmups.

"He's a small, little guy, but he's got a brain on him, he knows what he's doing. He's built to be a quarterback," Doug Luke said. "We don't throw the long pass very often, but that's going to develop. He's going to be an extremely good quarterback somewhere down the line here — whether that's next year or three years from now."

"The biggest part is, they all trust me and I know that," said Yakubec, who has four touchdown passes this season. "And our line, they know what they're doing, they don't let people touch me very often, so I'm not worried about it. The backs are hitting the holes hard, wide receivers are running their routes nice, I'm getting the ball to them, and we're doing good."

Ingber has a connection to Cambridge — his father, James, is an elementary phys ed teacher and a former boys varsity soccer coach at Cambridge. Ryan Ingber made the switch from soccer to football as an eighth-grader.

Now, Ingber is an athletic 5-10, 150-pounder — he looks a bit like a slightly smaller version of Kuzmich — who can move the ball with his legs or through the air.

Injuries to senior Dutch Hamilton and sophomore Joe Skiff in the opener forced the Witches to turn to Ingber, who had already impressed the Greenwich coaches. He has rushed for three touchdowns and thrown for another this season.

"We knew he had some potential, just working with him over the summer, and he just kind of took the job," Linnett said. "He's pretty quick, he makes our read-option go. He's done a great job for us — we have to block a little bit better for everybody else, so we don't have to rely on him as much."