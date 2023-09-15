GLOVERSVILLE — Brody Holcomb passed for 324 yards and five touchdowns Friday night to lead Glens Falls to a 39-18 Class B North football victory over Gloversville.

Holcomb, a junior, connected with classmates Kellen Driscoll and Oscar Lilac for three and two scoring passes, respectively. Holcomb completed 14 of 20 passes in the game, and only one of the touchdowns was shorter than 38 yards.

Holcomb hit Driscoll with touchdowns of 16, 65 and 42 yards, and connected with Lilac for scores of 38 and 53 yards. Driscoll caught seven passes for 184 yards, and Lilac had five receptions for 117 yards.

The Black Bears, who improved to 2-0 in the league and overall, jumped out to a 24-0 lead before Gloversville scored just before halftime. After the Huskies (1-1, 1-2) closed within 24-12 in the third quarter, Glens Falls added two more touchdowns to put the game away. The Black Bears were held to 32 yards rushing.

Glens Falls 39, Gloversville 18 Glens Falls (2-0, 2-0);16;8;8;7 — 39 Gloversville (1-1, 1-2);0;6;6;6 — 18 First quarter GF — Lilac 38 pass from Holcomb (D. Baker pass from Holcomb), 6:36 GF — Driscoll 16 pass from Holcomb (Lilac pass from Holcomb), :45 Second quarter GF — Lilac 53 pass from Holcomb (Driscoll pass from Holcomb), 5:49 Glov — Artis 1 run (run failed), :17 Third quarter Glov — Dorman 41 pass from Porter (run failed), 6:11 GF — Driscoll 65 pass from Holcomb (Holcomb run), :30 Fourth quarter GF — Driscoll 42 pass from Holcomb (Templeton kick), 9:37 Glov — Porter 1 run (run failed), :43