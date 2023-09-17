GLOVERSVILLE — Brody Holcomb passed for 324 yards and five touchdowns Friday night to lead Glens Falls to a 39-18 Class B North football victory over Gloversville.

Holcomb, a junior, connected with classmates Kellen Driscoll and Oscar Lilac for three and two scoring passes, respectively. Holcomb completed 14 of 20 passes in the game, and only one of the touchdowns was shorter than 38 yards.

"We jumped out to a nice early lead, but they kind of took momentum left," head coach Pat Lilac said. "We threw an interception on a tipped ball and they scored. But Brody made some really good plays by getting out of the pocket, extending plays with his legs, and he found Kellen for some really big touchdowns."

Holcomb hit Driscoll with touchdowns of 16, 65 and 42 yards, and connected with Oscar Lilac for scores of 38 and 53 yards. Driscoll caught seven passes for 184 yards, and Lilac had five receptions for 117 yards.

"I've been impressed with his ability to make things happen when the play breaks down," Pat Lilac said of Holcomb, "and the ability of our offensive line to protect him, that was an even bigger question coming in."

The Black Bears, who improved to 2-0 in the league and overall, jumped out to a 24-0 lead before Gloversville scored just before halftime. After the Huskies (1-1, 1-2) closed within 24-12 in the third quarter, Glens Falls added two more touchdowns to put the game away. The Black Bears were held to 32 yards rushing.

"Gloversville is huge up front, it was tough going to run inside on them," Pat Lilac said. "Were just trying to get better. We're just working on running our stuff really well, rather than add more stuff (to the playbook)."

Glens Falls is scheduled to host winless Broadalbin-Perth on Friday at 7 p.m. in their first game under the new permanent lights at Putt LaMay Memorial Field.