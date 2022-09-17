Ingber's late TD lifts Witches to win

VOORHEESVILLE — Ryan Ingber scored on a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter as Greenwich beat Voorheesville in Class D football on Saturday.

Matt Conlin and Ingber had rushing touchdowns earlier for the Witches, but Voorheesville had taken the lead on Jaden Bright's 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter. Ingber's touchdown put Greenwich on top to stay.

Greenwich gained all of its yards on the ground, with Conlin rushing for 109 yards and Ingber gaining 96. The Witches improved to 2-0 in league play, 2-1 overall.

Greenwich 20, Voorheesville 17 Greenwich;0;7;7;6 — 20 Voorheesville;3;7;0;7 — 17 First Quarter Voor — Farrell 24 FG Second Quarter Gre — Conlin 81 run (Kelleher kick) Voor — Richardson 13 pass from Bright (Farrell kick) Third Quarter Gre — Ingber 21 run (Kelleher kick) Fourth quarter Voor — Bright 1 run (Farrell kick) Gre — Ingber 30 run (run failed)