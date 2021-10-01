Indians, Tigers square off in Jug Game

Neither Glens Falls nor Hudson Falls got the football game they wanted last week.
Glens Falls, depleted by injuries and coronavirus protocols, was dumped by Hoosick Falls-Tamarac 39-13 on Sept. 24 in a hastily arranged non-league game.
Hudson Falls, meanwhile, only got to play into the second quarter at Ravena before the lights went out. The Tigers ended up having to forfeit, after opting to not travel all the way back down to Ravena on a different day.
With both teams needing a boost Saturday, they meet in the Jug Game — their annual rivalry clash, set for 1:30 p.m. at Hudson Falls. The game is also the Class B North opener for both teams.
"The kids are excited to get into the division schedule here," Glens Falls head coach Kurt Conduzio said. "This is the most important stretch of our schedule coming up. This is where you have to perform."
"(The forfeit) still doesn't sit well with me, but given our options, it was the best thing for our kids," said Hudson Falls head coach Brett Watkins, whose team is 1-2. "Our kids play hard, we're just working on execution. If we can execute, we can make things happen."
The Indians (2-1) have been swift to put the loss to HF-T, in which they were without 14 players, out of their minds. All this week, players have been returning from COVID protocol quarantines.
"We were going into the game with a day or so to prepare, and we were missing half of our guys," said senior running back Griffin Woodell, who was held to 99 yards and a touchdown a week after romping for 324 yards and six TDs.
"We wanted to play last week so that our kids who were eligible could get some football reps in," said Conduzio, whose team had one game canceled earlier this season. "We're just happy to be getting our kids back, so we can do what we do."
The hard-running Woodell and two-way lineman Cole Bennett power the Indians, who rolled to a 47-6 win over Hudson Falls when they last met in April during the Fall II season. Glens Falls owns a 38-10 lead in Jug Games, and a 61-38-1 edge all-time against the Tigers.
Hudson Falls, which last beat the Indians in the 2014 Jug Game, is led by sophomore running back Jesse Mullis and senior center Cody Lewis, who also form the nucleus of the Tigers' linebacking corps. They are solid on defense, earning a 7-0 win over Mohonasen two weeks ago.
"Hudson Falls is big up front," Conduzio said. "They like to run that two-back set, they're pretty good at hammering the ball between the tackles, so we have to be tough on the defensive line."
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.