Indians, Tigers square off in Jug Game

Neither Glens Falls nor Hudson Falls got the football game they wanted last week.

Glens Falls, depleted by injuries and coronavirus protocols, was dumped by Hoosick Falls-Tamarac 39-13 on Sept. 24 in a hastily arranged non-league game.

Hudson Falls, meanwhile, only got to play into the second quarter at Ravena before the lights went out. The Tigers ended up having to forfeit, after opting to not travel all the way back down to Ravena on a different day.

With both teams needing a boost Saturday, they meet in the Jug Game — their annual rivalry clash, set for 1:30 p.m. at Hudson Falls. The game is also the Class B North opener for both teams.

"The kids are excited to get into the division schedule here," Glens Falls head coach Kurt Conduzio said. "This is the most important stretch of our schedule coming up. This is where you have to perform."

"(The forfeit) still doesn't sit well with me, but given our options, it was the best thing for our kids," said Hudson Falls head coach Brett Watkins, whose team is 1-2. "Our kids play hard, we're just working on execution. If we can execute, we can make things happen."