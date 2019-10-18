Earlier this week at Glens Falls High School, the eagerness was apparent by the fact that the football team was on the field early for practice, already stretched and ready to go.
Over at Hudson Falls, the emphasis was on special teams, among other things, as the Tigers prepared for their next challenge.
It’s Jug Game week, and no matter the teams’ records, there’s something extra that goes into preparing for a rivalry game like Saturday’s annual battle for an old ceramic whiskey jug, set for 1:30 p.m. at Hudson Falls High School.
“I think we’re pretty focused — we’re actually out here getting practice started early,” Indians head coach Pat Lilac said Wednesday. “They understand that it’s always a big game on our schedule, so they’re dialed in and getting ready to go.”
“This team practices very hard, they have since Day 1 and they’re still working hard,” Hudson Falls head coach Bill Strong said. “They’re trying like crazy. I have a lot of respect for how hard they work in practice.”
This Jug Game is the regular-season finale for both teams. Glens Falls has already wrapped up the Class B North title and comes in at 4-0 in the division, 6-0 overall, and the top ranking in the state. Hudson Falls (2-2, 2-4) is the fourth seed in the division.
Glens Falls has dominated the Tigers in recent years, winning the last four Jug Games — plus two Class B semifinals — in dominating fashion. The Indians hold a 36-10 lead in the Jug Game series, and leads 59-36-1 overall in a rivalry that dates back to 1917.
That doesn’t mean the Indians are overlooking Hudson Falls, or the Tigers have no hope.
“We just talked (Tuesday) about every time we play Hudson Falls, they’re really tough kids and it always turns into a really physical game, and we can’t go in thinking it’s going to be anything but that,” Lilac said.
“Their body of work speaks for itself,” Strong said. “They’re defending state champions, they’re undefeated this year and ranked No. 1 in the state, and that’s for a very good reason.”
Glens Falls features a dynamic offensive attack — led by running back Griffin Woodell, Aalijah Sampson and quarterback Noah Girard — and a swarming defense. The Indians have outscored their opponents by an average of 48-11.
“I think the first points that our first-team defense gave up was against Broadalbin,” said Lilac, referring to last week’s 47-8 win over Broadalbin-Perth. “That’s six games into the schedule, so that says some good things about them.”
Hudson Falls is coming off a 12-7 victory over Lansingburgh, in which Riley Maddison — who switched from quarterback to running back last week — rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown, and the defense held on for the win.
“I felt like the line played better than they had so far this year, so that was encouraging,” Strong said. “The defense always plays spirited. This week will be a challenge obviously, because they are a threat everywhere. You have to control what you can control, which is turnovers, field position and penalties.”
