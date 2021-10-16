Hudson Falls wins to stay in contention in Class B North

HUDSON FALLS — Needing a win to stay in playoff contention Saturday, the Hudson Falls football team racked up 391 rushing yards in a 62-14 Class B North victory over Scotia.

"I told the kids the playoffs started today — we had to win today, we have to win at Gloversville next Friday," said Brett Watkins, the Tigers' second-year head coach.

The Tigers responded with their best start of the season, jumping out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and cruising from there.

"It was Senior Day, so it was an emotional day, but it went well fast," Watkins said. "Even in the Green Tech game, they scored first and it took us a while to get going.

Jesse Mullis and Brandon Fish each ran for three touchdowns to lead Hudson Falls, which improved to 1-1 in the division, 3-3 overall. Fish ran four times for 130 yards, and Mullis scored on all three of his carries for a combined 73 yards.

Mason Watson returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown, and Nate Jackson (8 rushes, 97 yards) and Anthony Lafarr also ran for scores for the Tigers.

"We're seeing that trust between the linemen and the backs that we've been working on," Watkins said. "We started seeing it against Glens Falls (on Oct. 2) — even though we lost, we moved the ball on a good team."

Defensively, Hudson Falls held the Tartans to 79 rushing yards and allowed 146 passing yards to Jack Armstrong on 12-for-29 passing.

With only four teams making the playoffs in Class B, Hudson Falls needs to beat Gloversville on Friday and Broadalbin-Perth on Oct. 29 — both on the road — to qualify for second behind Glens Falls. The Indians already wrapped up first place in Class B North.

"We haven't done that yet — win on the road on a Friday night," Watkins said. "Gloversville is our Super Bowl next week."

Hudson Falls 62, Scotia 14 Scotia (0-3, 2-4);0;6;0;8 — 14 Hudson Falls (1-1, 3-3);28;21;13;0 — 62 First quarter HF — Mullis 3 run (run failed), 10:46 HF — Fish 40 run (Jackson run), 7:18 HF — Fish 28 run (Smith kick), 3:39 HF — Fish 50 run (Smith kick), 1:14 Second quarter HF — Mullis 41 run (Smith kick), 10:05 HF — Mullis 29 run (Smith kick), 6:59 Sco — Rodriguez 14 pass from Armstrong (pass failed), 1:18 HF — Watson 84 kickoff return (Smith kick), 1:00 Third quarter HF — Jackson 45 run (Smith kick), 11:05 HF — Lafarr 10 run (pass failed), 1:30 Fourth quarter Sco — Armstrong 23 run (Armstrong run), 1:40

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0