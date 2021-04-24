Hudson Falls tumbles against Ravena

RAVENA 34, HUDSON FALLS 6: Jason Reif passed for two touchdowns and Aiden Lochner added two on the ground as Ravena defeated Hudson Falls.

William Coon hit Mason Watson with a 64-yard scoring pass in the third quarter for the Tigers' lone score. Hudson Falls fell to 0-4 in the Fall II season.

The visiting Indians outgained Hudson Falls in total yards, 324-163, piling up 236 yards on the ground as Lochner and Eric Mattick both topped 100 rushing yards. The Tigers managed only 42 yards on the ground, but Coon completed five of 11 passes for 121 yards.

