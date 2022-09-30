Hudson Falls suffers loss at Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE — Deonzae Bright returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, one of the Hudson Falls Tigers' few highlights in a 47-14 Class B football loss to Gloversville on Friday night.

Jesse Mullis scored on a 2-yard run late in the fourth quarter for the Tigers (0-4, 0-5).

Gloversville quarterback Caelan Porter completed 8 of 9 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns, two to Dominic Dorman, as the team improved to 5-0 in the league and overall.

Kyle Robare added three rushing touchdowns for Gloversville, with Nicholas Bradt scoring on a run and a pass.