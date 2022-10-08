 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hudson Falls suffers Class B loss to Ravena

  • 0

RAVENA 55, HUDSON FALLS 28: The Tigers managed a second-half surge after falling behind 34-0 at halftime, but eventually lost to Ravena in a Class B.

Jesse Mullis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yard run, on 14 carries to lead Hudson Falls (0-5 league, 0-6 overall).

Nate Jackson scored on an 80-yard run early in the third quarter for the Tigers, and Will Coon connected with Deonzae Bright on a 75-yard touchdown pass. Coon completed 3 of 6 passes for 147 yards, two of them to Bright for 142 yards.

Wyatt Algozzine scored three times for Ravena (4-1, 4-2), twice on passes from Luke Misetich and on an 86-yard kickoff return.

Aidan Lochner and Frankie Broadhurst each scored twice for the Indians, with Lochner rushing for 160 yards on 10 carries, and Broadhurst adding 148 yards on 15 rushes.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

100922-spt-foot1_merged

100922-spt-foot1_merged

Evan Day rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown Saturday as the Cambridge-Salem football team remained undefeated with a 34-0 Class D victory over Voorheesville.

Ticonderoga falls to Peru

Ticonderoga falls to Peru

Ticonderoga dropped a 54-12 loss to Peru on the road Friday night in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football.

Ticonderoga falls to Peru

Ticonderoga falls to Peru

Ticonderoga dropped a 54-12 loss to Peru on the road Friday night in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football.

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News